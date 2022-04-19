By Laura Kemp • 19 April 2022 • 10:36
WATCH: Incredible moment phone saves Ukrainian soldier’s life from 7.62mm bullet. Image - YouTube
The video has been shared on YouTube and Reddit and shows two Ukrainian soldiers talking about the attack, then one of the soldiers pulls out his phone from his vest to reveal a 7.62mm bullet lodged in there. The bullet almost penetrated through the phone into the soldier and, had it not been there, could have fatally injured him.
Lots of people have reacted to the video, with some joking that had it been a Nokia model – known for being one of the most durable phones of the 90s and 2000s – the bullet would have deflected back onto the shooter! One said: “If it’d been a Nokia it’d still work.”
Following more than 50 days of Russians attacking Ukraine and Ukrainians, images and videos have been circulating on social media showing civilians appealing for a ceasefire.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.