By Laura Kemp • 19 April 2022 • 10:36

WATCH: Incredible moment phone saves Ukrainian soldier’s life from 7.62mm bullet. Image - YouTube

An incredible video of a Ukrainian soldier has gone viral after he escaped death thanks to his mobile phone.

The video has been shared on YouTube and Reddit and shows two Ukrainian soldiers talking about the attack, then one of the soldiers pulls out his phone from his vest to reveal a 7.62mm bullet lodged in there. The bullet almost penetrated through the phone into the soldier and, had it not been there, could have fatally injured him.

Lots of people have reacted to the video, with some joking that had it been a Nokia model – known for being one of the most durable phones of the 90s and 2000s – the bullet would have deflected back onto the shooter! One said: “If it’d been a Nokia it’d still work.”

Following more than 50 days of Russians attacking Ukraine and Ukrainians, images and videos have been circulating on social media showing civilians appealing for a ceasefire.

