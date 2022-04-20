BREAKING: Young girl dies following a heart attack at a UK leisure centre

By Matthew Roscoe • 20 April 2022 • 6:13

Young girl dies following a heart attack at a UK leisure centre

The tragic incident occurred in South-West London on Tuesday, April 19.

A YOUNG 10-year-old girl dies following a heart attack at a leisure centre in South-West London on Tuesday, April 19, according to reports.

The tragic incident occurred at Putney Leisure Centre on Dryburgh Road around 2.45 pm (UK time). The girl is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest, as reported by the Evening Standard.

A spokesperson from the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 2.38 pm today (19 April) to reports of an incident at Putney Leisure Centre.

“We sent a number of resources, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, two medics in fast response cars, and an incident response officer.

“We treated a patient at the scene and took them as a priority to hospital.”

According to the Mirror, the child died a short while after being transferred to the hospital.

According to police, the incident is being treated as an “unexplained” death and the young girl’s next of kin has been informed.

Following the incident, the leisure centre announced that it had closed.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the centre is closed. We apologise for any inconvenience.

“We will continue to keep our customers updated,” the statement read.

The tragic incident happened a couple of months after a young boy suffered a cardiac arrest at a soft play centre in the UK.

On February 1, an 8-year-old boy died following a heart attack at the Crash Bang Wallop indoor play centre in Lindon Road, Walsall.

