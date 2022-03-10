By Matthew Roscoe • 10 March 2022 • 10:04

UPDATE: Albacete schoolboy - cause of death revealed. Credit: Google Street View

UPDATE: Albacete schoolboy – cause of death revealed.

UPDATE – The cause of death has been revealed in the tragic case of a young schoolboy who passed away at a school in Albacete, Spain.

The 10-year-old boy was found unconscious at the María de los Llanos Martínez school, located in Albacete, at around 9.10 am and emergency services were immediately contacted. However, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, the young boy died at around 11 am.

The Government of Castilla-La Mancha has now revealed that the child suffered a cardiac arrest. This has been confirmed by Blanca Fernández, the spokesperson of the Community Schoolboard. However, she also stated that the results of the autopsy carried out on the child are not yet available, as reported by España Diario.

Following the young boy’s death, the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, said: “I want to be with his parents, with his family and the educational community, as well as with the health personnel who have been caring for him and who, after two hours, have not been able to carry him out,” the regional president said.

“I am sorry from the bottom of my heart,” García-Page concluded.

The 112 emergency services of Castilla-La Mancha confirmed that they sent several units to the scene, including paramedics and officers of both the National and Local Police, who arrived at the centre just five minutes after receiving the notice from the school.

However, despite spending around two hours performing CPR, they could not save the boy’s young life.

Blanca Fernández noted that the events were “dramatic, but fortunately, the rest of the students did not witness the moment”.

She also said that the infant and primary school will remain open in order to “avoid trauma to the children”.

Sadly, this is not the first case of a young child suffering a heart attack in recent months.

On January 16, a vaccinated 6-year-old boy tragically died of a heart attack in Portugal.

On January 23, an 11-year-old boy heartbreakingly lost his life following a cardiac arrest.

On February 1, an 8-year-old boy sadly died following a heart attack at a soft play centre in Walsall.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.