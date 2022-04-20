UK Post Office workers to strike on 3 May after trade union gives stamp of approval

By Joshua Manning • 20 April 2022 • 16:36

Post Office workers are going on strike for one day following a pay dispute on 3, May.

Post Office workers who are members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will strike on May 3 following a large majority voting in favour of taking action due to a pay freeze for 2021, an offer of a £250 one time bonus and a mere 2% pay increase from April this year, as reported by The Standard.

Andy Furey, a CWU Official stated: “Despite this union’s best attempts to avoid strike action, the Post Office has displayed no interest whatsoever in meaningful negotiations. As such, workers have delivered an overwhelming mandate for strike action. The current offer of a mere 2% pay rise over two years is nothing short of an insult to these key workers who provided exemplary services to this nation during the pandemic.”

“As the cost-of-living crisis mounts, working people across the country are facing stark realities. This isn’t any less true of Post Office employees, who deserve far better than the degrading offer currently on the table. Post Office management need to understand that by undervaluing these workers, they have provoked real anger across the country. We urge them to get round the table with us and reach a decent, fair agreement that shows respect for Britain’s key workers who kept post offices open for society during the pandemic.”

A Post Office spokesperson stated: “We have been notified by the CWU that they have instructed their members to take strike action on Tuesday May 3. We want to assure our customers that the vast majority of our 11,500 branches are unaffected by this decision and will remain open throughout the day.”

