Delight as ITV announces star studded Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

By Alex Glenn • 21 April 2022 • 12:12

ITV announces details of a star-studded Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration.

On Thursday, April 21, ITV announced details for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration. An all-star cast has been lined up and it includes Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili and Tom Cruise.

ITV will be broadcasting the event live from Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 15.

According to ITV: “Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham will host the live ITV broadcast ‘The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration’ which will feature guests including Adjoa Andoh, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant & Dec, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Mo Farah, Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir David Jason, Alan Titchmarsh, Dame Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart and Sir Trevor McDonald with special performances from Keala Settle, Gregory Porter, Katherine Jenkins as they pay tribute to The Queen’s remarkable 70 years of service.

“The theatrical arena event will include 1300 performers and 500 horses and is made up of four acts, each overseen by a different event host- confirmed to be Tom Cruise, Damian Lewis, Adjoa Andoh and Alan Titchmarsh respectively. The Celebration will take viewers on a gallop through history, from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I through to the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, culminating in a grand finale.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of ITV Entertainment Commissioning commented: “We’re thrilled to be broadcasting the first televised event for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee here on ITV. To mark this momentous occasion, we’ll be bringing the nation a celebratory, star-studded show, complete with show-stopping performances and an epic journey through history, told by some of the most well-renowned and respected names in film and television.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.