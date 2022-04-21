By Chris King • 21 April 2022 • 22:36

Double yellow warning issued for the Valencian Community. Source: pixabay

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has double yellow weather warnings in place for the Valencian Community



AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency is predicting a change in the weather and temperatures in the Valencian Community this coming weekend. The provinces of Valencia, Alicante, and Castellon have double-yellow weather warnings in place for very strong winds accompanied by rain.

Friday, April 22

Friday is expected to begin with intervals of clouds, tending to develop into showers during the second half of the day in the provinces of Castellon and Valencia. These showers are more likely to occur in the regional interior. Temperatures are unlikely to change in comparison to the last few days.

Saturday, April 23

Saturday will again start with cloudy skies, along with some weak precipitation, leading to cloudy intervals as the day progresses. Minimum temperatures will increase in the province of Castellon, while in the rest of the provinces, the rise will be slight.

Maximums will drop in Castellon and Valencia, while Alicante should remain the same. A double yellow warning has been issued for this day. Very strong gusts of wind of up to 80 km/h are expected in the interior of the province of Valencia, as well as 3-metre waves along the entire coast of Alicante.

Sunday, April 24

Sunday will begin with intervals of clouds in the regional northern third, where weak and scattered showers are not ruled out in interior points. In the rest of the community, there should be slightly cloudy or clear skies. Minimum temperatures will not vary, and the maximum will increase slightly across the board.

Monday, April 25

Monday will see the festivities of San Vicente Ferrer, and will probably experience slightly cloudy or clear skies in general. Intervals of clouds could appear towards the evening hours in the northern third of the region. These can leave weak and scattered rain in the interior of Castellon.

Minimum temperatures will drop slightly or remain stable, while the maximum will rise in parts in the interior, but will drop on the coast.

It is difficult for AEMET to predict the weather too far into the future, but instability is expected to return to the Valencian Community, causing almost generalised rain to occur again on Wednesday 27, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.