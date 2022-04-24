By Chris King • 24 April 2022 • 0:17
Photo of various items seized during the raid.
Image: Policia Nacional
As reported in a press release from the Provincial Police Station this Thursday, April 14, National Police officers, in collaboration with the French police authorities, uncovered a clandestine cocaine laboratory in the Malaga municipality Alhaurin el Grande.
A total of 8.5 kilograms of said drug was seized in the process, as well as other products and objects for the process of transforming the drug.
This joint investigation was launched when the police became aware that a narcotics laboratory had been installed somewhere on the Costa del Sol. They soon established that it was located in the inland town of Alhaurin el Grande.
Once their investigations were satisfactorily completed, officers from the Group III of Narcotics of the Provincial Police Station of Malaga conducted a raid on the premises. The laboratory was completely broken down.,
Numerous bottles of hexane, hydrochloric acid, and other chemical products used as precursors to transform cocaine paste into cocaine hydrochloride were confiscated. A hydraulic press, blotting paper, and other tools used in the processing of narcotics were also seized.
As indicated by the National Police, officers continue their investigations to try to locate and arrest all those involved in the activity that was being conducted in this laboratory, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
