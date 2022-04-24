Households face waiting six months for council tax rebate in big bill blow

By Alex Glenn • 24 April 2022 • 15:24

Some households face waiting six months for their council tax rebate. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that millions of households would be eligible for a £150 council tax rebate earlier this year.

In February, Sunak revealed that council tax rebates would be available to help families fight the cost of living crisis. After the announcement was made households expected the money to start arriving from April 1.

As reported by The Sun on April 24, some households could now face a six-month delay before they receive their rebate. Rebates are available to households whose council tax falls in bands A-D.

According to The Telegraph, many local authorities are having issues with handing out the payments. Some councils will not be able to make payments until September. This includes North Tyneside Council, Hastings Council and Colchester Council.

Computer systems have been blamed for the delays by some councils. For households that do not use direct debit payments, some councils are attempting to set up new systems to allow people to apply for the rebates. This is because the rebates cannot be paid automatically.

People waiting on the council tax rebates have taken to Twitter to complain already. One person commented: “Still waiting on my council tax rebate.”

Another person asked Plymouth County Council: “Any news on when we can expect our council tax rebate?”

A third person quizzed Coventry County Council on Twitter and said: “Have you tried paying the council tax rebate yet?”

Some lucky people in the West Midlands and London have already had their rebates paid out.

