By Laura Kemp • 25 April 2022 • 13:16

A golden hello from British Airways. Image: Pixabay

NOT that long ago, British Airways were trying to get rid of staff in order to reduce costs but now finds itself in a reverse situation, needing more cabin crew.

As it sees more people wanting to travel, British Airways has regularly cancelled flights due to staff shortages.

Training and obtaining airport security checks are time-consuming so it has announced that it will give new staff who are already qualified (the inference being that they work for other airlines) a £1,000 ‘golden hello’ paid over six months provided they start work by July.

