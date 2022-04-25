By Laura Kemp • 25 April 2022 • 13:16
A golden hello from British Airways. Image: Pixabay
As it sees more people wanting to travel, British Airways has regularly cancelled flights due to staff shortages.
Training and obtaining airport security checks are time-consuming so it has announced that it will give new staff who are already qualified (the inference being that they work for other airlines) a £1,000 ‘golden hello’ paid over six months provided they start work by July.
