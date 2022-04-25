Trending:

A golden hello from British Airways

By Laura Kemp • 25 April 2022 • 13:16

A golden hello from British Airways. Image: Pixabay

NOT that long ago, British Airways were trying to get rid of staff in order to reduce costs but now finds itself in a reverse situation, needing more cabin crew. 

As it sees more people wanting to travel, British Airways has regularly cancelled flights due to staff shortages. 

Training and obtaining airport security checks are time-consuming so it has announced that it will give new staff who are already qualified (the inference being that they work for other airlines) a £1,000 ‘golden hello’ paid over six months provided they start work by July. 


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Laura Kemp

Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
New videos emerge following two huge fires at oil facilities in Bryansk, Russia - have Ukraine attacked?