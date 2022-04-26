WATCH: Police bust criminal organisation of 125 people in Elche who set up companies to regularise migrants and defraud Social Security.

By Joshua Manning • 26 April 2022 • 14:13

Spanish National Police have busted a criminal organisation of 125 people in Elche.

The Spanish National police took to twitter to break the news of a police bust on a criminal organisation in Elche.

“A criminal organisation that set up companies to regularise migrants and defraud Social Security has been dismantled in #Elche

125 people have been arrested

In the 12 searches, €124,000, a cryptocurrency mining farm and €112,000 in virtual currencies have been seized.” read the tweet posted by Spanish National Police on Tuesday 26, April.

🚩Desarticulada en #Elche una organización criminal que creaba empresas para regularizar migrantes y defraudar a la Seguridad Social

Hay 125 detenidos

En los 12 registros se han intervenido 124.000€, una granja de minado de criptomonedas y 112.000 euros en monedas virtuales pic.twitter.com/RIJhWXimc8 — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @policia

The National Police have busted an organisation in Elche that created companies to regularise migrants and defraud Social Security. During the operation, in which more than a hundred agents took part, 125 people were arrested, allegedly involved in a network that operated throughout the national territory with the collaboration of a law firm.

The main leader of the criminal network reportedly ran a brothel in Elche, which turned out to be the registered office of two of the companies linked to the network.

A dozen house searches have been carried out, with the operation leading to the seizing of 124,000 euros in cash, four hit-end vehicles, five computers, a cryptocurrency farm connected illegally to the electricity grid and 112,000 euros in virtual currency that was used as a way to launder the profits from their illegal activities. 80 bank accounts with a combined balance of more than 200,00 euros have been blocked with 10 real estate properties within the province of Alicante being banned from being sold or disposed of.

The investigation began in October 2020 after reports of possible crimes including fraud, document forgery and money laundry, under the guise of a law firm, according to the Spanish National Police Force. During their investigation, the Police established that the criminal organisation created fictitious companies, to both create false invoices for companies and to fraudulently regularise migrants, by offering them documentation, contracts and jobs.

