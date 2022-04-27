By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 April 2022 • 20:48

Kellogg's takes the British Government to court over new sugar rules Source: Agricultural Research Service

US food giant Kellogg’s is taking the British Government on as it takes it to court over new rules that would affect the marketing of its products due to their sugar content.

The new rules, which the government says are needed to fight unhealthy lifestyles and obesity, will see foods that are high in fats and sugars restricted from being given prime shelf space in stores.

But Kellogg’s say that the formula the government is using to measure the nutritional value of cereals is wrong and is not being implemented legally, with the law likely to affect products like Frosties, Coco Pops and Crunchy Nut.

Chris Silcock, Kellogg’s UK Managing Director said: “It measures cereals dry when they are almost always eaten with milk.

“All of this matters because unless you take account of the nutritional elements added when cereal is eaten with milk, the full nutritional value of the meal is not measured.”

Kellogg’s has had an application for a judicial review approved and a court hearing will begin on Wednesday, to look at whether the law that restricts the placement of food and drink high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS) in stores and promotion of those goods by retailers. The new requirements are due to come into force from October.

With less healthy products already banned from being featured in key store locations like checkouts, this law goes one step further.

In addition to the restrictions over placement, stores will also have to restrict volume price promotions such as “buy one get one free” or “3 for 2” offers on so-called HFSS products.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) defended the new rules saying: “Obesity costs the NHS (National Health Service) more than six billion pounds 7.125 billion euros) annually and is the second biggest cause of cancer in the UK.

“Breakfast cereals contribute seven percent to the average daily free sugar intakes of children. Restricting the promotion and advertising of less healthy foods is an important part of the cross-government strategy to halve childhood obesity by 2030, prevent harmful diseases and improve healthy life expectancy.”

The food industry will be watching with interest as Kellogg’s takes on the British Government over the new sugar rules.

