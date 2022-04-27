WATCH: New world record for oldest living dog – and he’s adorable!

By Laura Kemp • 27 April 2022 • 10:42

TobyKeith. Image - Gisela Shore/Instagram

A new world record for the oldest living dog has been officially confirmed to be a 21-year-old chihuahua from Florida – meet TobyKeith!

Gisela Shore adopted TobyKeith, born on January 9, 2001, when he was a puppy and has been with him for the rest of his life since. The record was announced yesterday, April 26.

The Good News Network reports that Gisela told Guinness World Records: “I was a volunteer at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue and one of the employees told me about an elderly couple trying to surrender a puppy because they could not take care of him any longer.”

“I met with the elderly couple and I was introduced to a tiny tan Chihuahua. They had named him Peanut Butter. I later changed his name to TobyKeith.”

Little TobyKeith and Gisela’s 28-year-old umbrella cockatoo, Coco, have a close friendship, often walking around together. TobyKeith also enjoys going on small walks, eating slices of turkey and lying next to Gisela as she works from home.

In celebration of becoming the world’s oldest dog, TobyKeith had a pamper session including a bath, a manicure and then his favourite treat… a car ride!

Watch Gisela and TobyKeith here:

