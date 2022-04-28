Piers Morgan left red-faced after technical issues during Tyson Fury tribute

By Alex Glenn • 28 April 2022 • 8:22

Piers Morgan was left red-faced after technical issues hit during a Tyson Fury tribute. Piers has returned to TV screens with his new TalkTV show.

On Wednesday night, April 27, Piers interviewed Tyson Fury also known as The Gypsy King but Piers was left red-faced as technical issues hit.

Fury was plied with compliments by Piers but the boxing champion could not hear what was said. During the interview, Piers called Tyson a “great champion.”

The TalkTV host also commented that Tyson “had one of the all-time great careers as a boxer”.

Plying the Gypsy King with compliments Piers gushed: “I’ve interviewed you many times and I think you’ve had one of the all-time great careers as a boxer.

“If this really is the end, I just want to thank you on behalf of all the fans around the world and all the sports lovers for everything you’ve done because you’ve made us all proud.”

He went on to add: “Particularly in this country, you’ve made us proud to be British and you’re just a great champion. So, thank you very much for everything that you’ve done.”

According to The Mirror technical issues hit and Tyson was unable to hear all of Piers’ compliments.

Piers stated: “Oh, he’s gone. He didn’t hear my compliment!”

Before the technical issues hit Tyson had told Piers details of his retirement plans. He revealed: “The fans will always want more, they’re always baying for more blood but I don’t have anything more to give,

“I’ve given everything I’ve got. I’ve been a professional for 14 years and I’ve been boxing for 20 years. Every good dog has its day in the sun and it’s my time to go out on a high,

“They will not forget the Gypsy King in a hurry. No amount of material assets or money will make me come back out of retirement because I’m very happy.”

