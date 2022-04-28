By Guest Writer • 28 April 2022 • 18:01

Minister Maroto in centre with Michael O'Leary to her right Credit: Ryanair Media Centre

RYANAIR celebrates its 20th anniversary in Spain and explained its contribution to the Spanish economy and society on April 28.

To do this, it has released a study by the consulting firm PwC which considers the impact of corporate activity in Ryanair as a generator of more than €14 billion per year to the Spanish economy.

From modest beginnings with its first Spanish flight to Girona in 2002, Ryanair currently invests more than €8 billion in 27 airports, of which 10 are bases and supports more than 300,000 indirect and 6,000 direct jobs, offering more routes and connections than any other airline in Spain.

Since the beginning of its operations in Spain in 2002, Ryanair has transported more than 400 million passengers to/from Spain, bringing significant benefits to the Spanish economy and society as a whole.

Ryanair is committed to continuing to grow and develop in Spain and its autonomous communities for many more years to come through collaboration with associated airports, the Government and local tourist organisations, working to reduce access costs that make Spain attractive to airlines.

The company plans to grow to 225 million passengers in 2026 following a strategy that is in line with what its customers are looking for, a greater range of destinations throughout the year and at low prices.

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, praised the role of Ryanair t in contributing to the connectivity “of Spanish destinations that were previously off the radar of tourists, such as Girona, Santiago, Malaga, Seville or Alicante, among others.

