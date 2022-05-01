The Diputacion is committed to improving sports facilities throughout Alicante province

By Linda Hall • 01 May 2022 • 19:03

BETTER FACILITIES: Carlos Mazon and Eduardo Dolon announce a €7 million allocation for sport Photo credit: Diputacion de Alicante

PROVINCIAL council, the Diputacion, intends to spend €7 million on building, extending or improving the province’s sports installations.

Plans include courts for paddle-tennis, the Valencian ballgame and beach volleyball as well as improved dressing rooms, renovated lighting, upgraded swimming pools and skateboard parks, Diputacion president Carlos Mazon announced.

“Plan+Deporte is going to share €7 million amongst all the municipalities in Alicante province,” said Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolon who also heads the provincial council’s Sports department.

Stressing the Diputacion’s support for a relevant area like Sport, Dolon revealed that €1.4 million of the Plan+Deporte allocation had been earmarked for the Vega Baja.