By Tamsin Brown • 02 May 2022 • 11:39

Rincon de la Victoria begins new road safety campaign with schoolchildren. Image: Rincon Town Hall

This month the Rincon de la Victoria Local Police will be giving theoretical and practical classes to children as part of their road safety campaign.

The Rincon de la Victoria Local Police have begun a new edition of their road safety campaign, which involves participation from some 500 pupils aged eight and nine from ten schools in the municipality. The theoretical and practical classes are taking place from May 3 to May 25.

The Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, highlighted “the importance of taking into account the basic knowledge of road safety rules, improving habits and attitudes to ensure safer travel on public roads for our children”.

He added: “These courses are held in our own facilities, a road safety park that was made thanks to the investment made by this government team in 2019.”

The classes consist of talks on traffic signs, pedestrians, how to ride a bicycle and how to behave as a pedestrian; quizzes on the subject and practice with the bicycle on the circuit. “The classes will be given in a fun and entertaining way by the officers themselves,” said Salado.

