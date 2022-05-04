By Joshua Manning • 04 May 2022 • 14:35

BREAKING NEWS: Russia Claims Israeli Mercenaries are fighting in Ukraine

Speaking on Radio Sputnik on Wednesday, 4, May, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova stated that Israeli mercenaries are currently fighting against Russian Forces in Ukraine.

According to Zakharova, she has seen “video, facts, materials” confirming the “neighborhood” between the Israelis and Azov (which is positioned in Russia as the main “neo-Nazi evil,” which Russia allegedly invaded Ukraine to eradicate). She gave no details about these materials.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, said that Russia is continuing the “exchange of pleasantries” with Israel, stating that there were “actually Israeli mercenaries in Ukraine side by side with Azov fighters”. – How can we relate to this? How can this be? – Zakharova asked rhetorical questions on Radio Sputnik on May 4. The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that this information is “unlikely to want to be heard” by Israeli politicians, who “have now inflated the information campaign,” but she will voice it anyway, as reported by Ukraine news agency KP.

The news comes days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the German dictator Adolf Hitler had Jewish roots with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett calling Lavrov’s claims “lies”:

“Such lies are intended to accuse the Jews themselves of the most horrific crimes in history that were committed against them,” Bennett said in a statement​.

