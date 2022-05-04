By Chris King • 04 May 2022 • 2:30
Credit: @Pavlo_Kyrylenko
According to Pavlo Kirilenko, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Russian forces conducted an attack this Tuesday, May 3 on a coking plant in the Donetsk city of Avdiivka. At least 10 people were believed to be dead and another 15 wounded.
“The number of victims can still increase. The Russians knew exactly where to hit, the workers had just finished their shift and were waiting for the bus. The Russians will pay for their crimes!”, he assured. The facility is responsible for generating coke and crude gas from coal.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior of the Moldovan separatist region of Transnistria has accused Ukraine of an alleged attempted drone attack on its radio and television facilities. The authorities have highlighted that the “attempted terrorist act” occurred in the city of Maiac. “The drone with the dangerous cargo was launched from the Ukrainian side”, said a statement from the Interior.
Another missile strike hit two electrical substations in the city of Leopolis, with Andriy Sadovy, the mayor of Lviv reporting, “There is no electricity in a part of the city”. Trains heading to Lviv are being delayed as a result of the attack, because the substations are part of the railway infrastructure, as reported by 20minutos.es.
