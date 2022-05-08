Trending:

BREAKING NEWS: Mikhail Saakashvili, ex-President of Georgia hospitalised in serious condition

By Chris King • 08 May 2022 • 22:16

The ex- President of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, has reportedly been admitted to hospital in a serious condition

 

Sketchy reports are coming out of Georgia that Mikhail Saakashvili, the country’s ex-President, has been rushed into hospital in a serious condition.


Mtavari TV channel has said his state of health is assessed as serious, and that it is difficult for him to move.

We will bring you more news on this event as it becomes available.

