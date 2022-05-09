Travel chaos at Manchester and Birmingham airports leave passengers in tears

By Fergal MacErlean • 09 May 2022 • 14:23

Image: Manchester Airport. Credit: Twitter/@John710036072

Travellers arriving at Manchester and Birmingham Airport have said delays at security have created huge queues which are snaking outside the terminal buildings and causing people to miss their flights.

Manchester Airport advised holidaymakers to arrive at least three hours before their flight to make sure queues would not form, SkyNews reported on Monday, May 9.

The situation was described as “absolute chaos” “a shambles” and “manic” by travellers on Twitter.

Rachael A wrote online of the chaos at Manchester Airport: “Absolute disgrace! My sister is in tears after missing her flight because of security. Begged security staff to fast track her thru as [her] gate was closing no one cares. Disgrace!!”

Twitter user John posted how the queue to go through security at Manchester Airport´s terminal one “goes the length of the building and back outside”.

Wow! #manchesterairport Security for T1 queue goes the length of the building and back outside #joke pic.twitter.com/RaQVMfutnV — John (@John710036072) May 9, 2022

Martin Murray wrote on Twitter: “Birmingham Airport queue chaos as thousands of travellers are forced to wait outside”

Martin added sarcastically: “Why. It’s not as if an airport suddenly gets a huge influx of customers off the street”.

Birmingham Airport queue chaos as thousands of travellers are forced to wait outside

WHY🤔 It's not as if an airport suddenly gets a huge influx of customers off the streethttps://t.co/eiWNN6vrKl — Martin Murray🌸 (@martinpmurray) May 9, 2022

Airport bosses have said that passengers should arrive three hours before their departure, to avoid long delays with ‘extra queues’.

In a statement on Thursday, Manchester Airport said: “The airport is continuing to advise customers to arrive three hours before their flights, and to ensure they are up-to-speed with the latest rules about what can be carried in hand luggage. At the same time, the airport is also asking passengers not to arrive earlier than this because it can lead to extra queues, and check-in and security facilities may not be open.”

