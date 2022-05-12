By Guest Writer • 12 May 2022 • 12:50

THE Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo visited London and on May 11, with the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, met the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss together with UK Minister for Europe James Cleverly.

Mr Picardo and the Foreign Secretary discussed the latest developments in relation to the ongoing negotiations on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union.

In addition to this, the ability of UK nationals who hold blue civilian registration cards to cross the border was also raised as not long ago, Mr Cleverly told a Parliamentary Select Committee that he was not aware of any problem.

Under long standing but only recently implemented Schengen rules, whilst those born in Gibraltar and holding a red ID card may cross the land border without difficulty, Gibraltar residents who were not born on the Rock or do not hold EU passports and have a blue ID card have been refused permission to cross into Spain.

It was agreed that the objective of the two Governments would be to convene a formal meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council in the coming weeks to try to resolve any difficulties.

Mr Picardo, said: “It was as much a pleasure as it was useful to see Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Minister for Europe James Cleverly with the Deputy Chief Minister, Joseph Garcia.

“We all continue to be strongly optimistic that we will be able to conclude a safe and secure agreement between the UK and the EU in relation to Gibraltar for the benefit of all parties, in particular the people of Gibraltar and of the region.

“The positive tenor of the current round of the negotiations this week confirms my own view in this respect.”

