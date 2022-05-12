By Joshua Manning • 12 May 2022 • 10:15

Saharan desert dust to hit South of Spain TODAY warns AEMET Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Andalucia

According to the State Meteorological Agency of Spain, the South of the Peninsula will see Saharan dust arriving today, on Thursday, May, 12.

The State Meteorological Agency of Spain (AEMET) announced that from today, Thursday, May, 12, Saharan dust will be hitting the south of Spain and the Alboran Sea area, creating a high probability of haze.

The Saharan dust will also affect Ceuta and Melilla, with tomorrow, Friday, May, 13, bringing more of the dreaded dust to the south of the nation.

In addition, AEMET has stated that air quality will be poor and potentially a hazard to people’s health as well as the environment.

On Friday, May, 13, there will also be haze from the Saharan Dust in Ceuta and Melilla which may extend through much of the southern half of the peninsula, being more likely in the south and around the Alboran sea area.

“Tomorrow Thursday and especially on Friday, we will see haze in Andalucia,” tweeted AEMET on Wednesday, May, 11.

Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Andalucia

However, AEMET did point out that this time the Saharan dust will be less noticeable than that seen a few weeks ago, which left a covering of dust on buildings and vehicles.

Temperatures are also expected to rise in the south of Spain, with temperatures of 35ºC and 36ºC in provinces such as Seville and Cordoba, spreading to other areas of Andalucia by Saturday, with Jaen, Seville and Granada all expecting 36ºC temperatures.

The forecast of the arrival of the Saharan dust ties in with a period of unusually high temperatures in Spain from May, 9, to May, 16, which were previously forecast by AEMET.

