By Joshua Manning • 12 May 2022 • 10:15
Saharan desert dust to hit South of Spain TODAY warns AEMET
Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Andalucia
The State Meteorological Agency of Spain (AEMET) announced that from today, Thursday, May, 12, Saharan dust will be hitting the south of Spain and the Alboran Sea area, creating a high probability of haze.
The Saharan dust will also affect Ceuta and Melilla, with tomorrow, Friday, May, 13, bringing more of the dreaded dust to the south of the nation.
In addition, AEMET has stated that air quality will be poor and potentially a hazard to people’s health as well as the environment.
On Friday, May, 13, there will also be haze from the Saharan Dust in Ceuta and Melilla which may extend through much of the southern half of the peninsula, being more likely in the south and around the Alboran sea area.
“Tomorrow Thursday and especially on Friday, we will see haze in Andalucia,” tweeted AEMET on Wednesday, May, 11.
Mañana jueves y especialmente el viernes, tendremos algo de calima en Andalucía. pic.twitter.com/g0FFdw6aeH
— AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) May 11, 2022
Mañana jueves y especialmente el viernes, tendremos algo de calima en Andalucía. pic.twitter.com/g0FFdw6aeH
— AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) May 11, 2022
Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Andalucia
However, AEMET did point out that this time the Saharan dust will be less noticeable than that seen a few weeks ago, which left a covering of dust on buildings and vehicles.
Temperatures are also expected to rise in the south of Spain, with temperatures of 35ºC and 36ºC in provinces such as Seville and Cordoba, spreading to other areas of Andalucia by Saturday, with Jaen, Seville and Granada all expecting 36ºC temperatures.
The forecast of the arrival of the Saharan dust ties in with a period of unusually high temperatures in Spain from May, 9, to May, 16, which were previously forecast by AEMET.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.