Arrest made in Buffalo New York mass shooting, tributes paid to victims

AT least 10 people were killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo which police have described as “racially motived violent extremism”. One person has been arrested. Tributes have flooded social media for the victims.

Officials in Buffalo, New York, have said that 10 people are dead and three others injured after a mass shooting at an area supermarket.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Payton Gendron from Conklin – a community about 200 miles southeast of Buffalo – who allegedly drove five hours to that specific area to carry out the crime, according to Eerie County Sherrif John Garcia.

Police have described the attack as ‘racially motivated’.

A gruesome live stream video from Gendron shows the teen – dressed in camouflaged army gear with tactical body armour and a helmet – entering the Tops Friendly Market and shooting his victims before later taking to the car park at around 2.30 pm on Saturday, May 14 (local date and time).

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at a news conference that Buffalo police entered the store and confronted the suspect.

Gramaglia told reporters: “At that point, the suspect put the gun to his own neck. Buffalo police personnel — two patrol officers — talked the suspect into dropping the gun.”

“He dropped the gun, took off some of his tactical gear, and surrendered at that point. And he was led outside, put in a police car,” he said.

Tributes poured into social media for the victims.

“Pearly Young, 77, was killed today in #Buffalo shopping for groceries. For 25 years she ran a pantry where every Saturday she fed people in Central Park. Every. Saturday. She loved singing, dancing, & being with family. She was mother, grandma, & missionary. Gone too soon,” one person wrote.

US President Joe Biden reacted to the killings by stating that he and the first lady are ‘praying’ for the victims of the Buffalo shooting.

“Tonight, we grieve for the families of ten people whose lives were senselessly taken and everyone who is suffering the physical and emotional wounds of this horrific shooting,” the president said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the bravery of members of law enforcement and other first responders who took immediate action to try to protect and save lives. The First Lady and I are praying for the victims and their families, and hearts all across this country are with the people of Buffalo.”

During a press conference, Garcia called the accused gunman’s alleged actions “pure evil.”

“It was straight-up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the City of Good neighbours… coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us.”

Tops Friendly Markets shared a statement on Twitter after the deadly event unfolded: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

“Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our associates and customers. We appreciate the quick response of local law enforcement and are providing all available resources to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation.”

