By Joshua Manning • 16 May 2022
BREAKING NEWS: Mass shooting in California church at least one dead multiple injured
Credit: Twitter @SteveNorrisTV
On Sunday, May, 15, a mass shooting took place at a church in Laguna Woods California, with one person reportedly killed with a further five being critically wounded, as reported by the LA Times.
“🚨BREAKING NEWS… Another mass shooting—within last few minutes. This one in Laguna Woods, CA. At least 4 shot, 1 dead at Geneva Presbyterian Church. 🚔🚑🚒Multiple emergency vehicles responding. Shooter in custody. #BreakingNews #MassShooting #LagunaWoods #LagunaBeach,” read a tweet posted by SteveNorrisTV.
The mass shooting in Laguna Woods, California, occurred at roughly 1:26 p.m. local time inside Geneva Presbyterian Church, with the Sheriff’s Department stating that it had detained a suspect as well as a potential murder weapon.
Undersheriff Jeff Hallock stated that a Taiwanese congregation was in the church at the time of the shooting with authorities reportedly interviewing more than 30 people who were inside the church at the time.
Sixty-five year old Cindy Frazier, who was running errands when she heard the aftermath of the shooting, when emergency services rushed to the scene stated: “I thought it was the fire flaring back up but it was just one after the other. It’s just so heartbreaking. Why? Why our community?”
All victims were adults, according to the Sheriff’s office with the motive behind the shooting currently remaining unclear.
The news of the mass shooting in Laguna Woods, California, comes just a day after at least 10 people were killed during a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, which police have described as “racially motived violent extremism.
