BREAKING UPDATE: Boy charged with murder of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday in Chicago. Image: @chanell.holliday.3/ Facebook

A BOY has been charged for the murder of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday – who was fatally shot dead in Chicago. The mayor has instated a curfew following two more shootings during riots after the teen’s death.

UPDATE 10.24 am (May 16) – A 17-year-old boy has been charged for the murder of Seandeall Holliday, the 16-year-old boy who was gunned down in Chicago on Saturday, May 14.

Holliday was shot in the chest while standing by ‘The Bean’ statue on the 200 block of East Randolph Street at around 7:30 pm. He later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

The unidentified teen was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and is expected in juvenile court Monday, May 16.

Following the incident, rioters took to the streets near Millennium Park and two further teens were shot.

Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, said on Sunday, May 15, that a curfew from Thursday through May 22 banning unaccompanied minors from the city’s Millennium Park was now in place following the incidents.

“Effective immediately, from Thursday through Sunday, unaccompanied minors are not allowed in Millennium Park after 6:00 p.m.,” Lightfoot said in a press release.

“This new policy will be strictly enforced and violations will be dealt with swiftly. All of our residents and visitors under the age of 18 are welcome at the Park during the evening hours as long as they are accompanied by at least one responsible adult.”

“We, as a City, can not allow any of our public spaces to become platforms for danger. Anyone coming into our public spaces should expect to enjoy them peacefully and must respect and exhibit basic community norms of decency. We simply will not accept anything less.”

As a result of the riots that ensued after Mr Holliday was killed, alongside the two people that were shot, two police officers were injured, seven guns were recovered and five gun arrests were made, Chicago police said.

Overall, twenty-six children and four adults were arrested for the incident.

Ms Lightfoot added: “I am calling on all parents, guardians and caring adults to step up at this moment and do whatever it takes to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again and to encourage appropriate behaviour when our young people gather anywhere in this great city of ours.

“We all must model and enforce the respect and peace we expect from our young people at all times.”

UPDATE 5.55 pm (May 15) – The 16-year-old boy that was killed in Chicago on Saturday, May 14 has been named by police, as more information emerges from the riots that ensued following the young man’s death.

The teenager was shot in the chest while standing by ‘The Bean’ statue on the 200 block of East Randolph Street at around 7:30 pm. He later died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has now identified him as Seandell Holliday of Chicago.

As reported at the time, at least two people were taken in for questioning by Chicago PD and at least two weapons were recovered from the scene, police said.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement in response to Holliday’s shooting.

“Earlier this evening, a 16-year-old was tragically killed near Millennium Park. This senseless loss of life is utterly unacceptable. Tonight, a mother is grief-stricken, mourning the loss of her child and searching for answers. My heart is breaking for the mother as she grieves this unspeakable loss.



“Of course, young people are welcome everywhere in our city, but community norms require respect for each other, people’s property, and the sanctity of life. Anything less simply will not be tolerated. We must also have zero tolerance for young people carrying firearms or settling petty disputes with acts of violence.”

She added: “We all must condemn this behaviour in the strongest terms possible and continue to take action against anyone who violates these basic community norms. And I continue to call upon parents and guardians to step up, to ensure that your children understand basic values of respect, and that you take responsibility for knowing at all times where your children are and who they are with.”



“We will be taking additional actions to stop this lawlessness and will share details as soon as possible on what additional measures we will be taking to help prevent events like this from happening in the future,” she concluded.

Following Seandell’s death, hundreds of young rioters took to the streets near Millennium Park and two further teens were shot.

Two arrests were made as a result of the incident, which saw a man – believed to be between 18 and 20 – shot in his neck and chest and another man, 18, shot in his left hand.

The man shot in his neck and chest is in critical condition in hospital.

With regards to the riots, two police officers were injured, seven guns were recovered and five gun arrests were made, Chicago police said.

Overall, twenty-six children and four adults were arrested for the incident.

UPDATE 10.19 am (May 15) – Police have arrested two people wanted in connection to multiple shootings in Chicago on Saturday, May 14, following the death of a 16-year-old boy.

Chaotic scenes ensued after the death of the teen, as rioters took to the streets near Millennium Park and reports circulated of an active shooter on the scene left two people being taken to hospital after being shot.

Chicago PD said two people were wounded in the riots at around 11.40 pm (local time) after being shot while walking in the 300 block of South State Street.

According to police, two people were shooting at the large group and the two men were hit by bullets.

Officials said that one of the men – believed to be between 18 and 20 – was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the neck.

An 18-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital after being shot in his left hand. He is said to be in good condition.

Two men have been arrested.

Violence erupted after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest while standing by ‘The Bean’ statue situated on the 200 block of East Randolph Street at around 7:30 pm on Saturday, May 14.

The teenager was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

ORIGINAL 7.42 am (May 15) – Chicago Police Department are said to have declared a riot happening in Millennium Park after a 16-year-old boy was killed near ‘The Bean’ after being shot in the chest at around 7.30 pm on Saturday, May 14 (local time and date).

The teenager was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to local reports, police officers are currently getting pelted by items with around 1,000 protesters at the scene and reports of multiple huge fights breaking out with looting.

According to NBC Chicago, police have arrested two people ‘of interest’ while two weapons were reportedly recovered from the scene.

It is now believed that three people have been shot as a result of the shooter, who is believed to still be at large, although this has yet to be confirmed by police.

Following the teenager’s death, rioters took to the streets, videos show cars being damaged.

