By Joshua Manning • 16 May 2022 • 23:39

Greek helicopter pilot found guilty of murdering British wife and dog

Greek helicopter pilot, Babis Anagnostopoulos, has been found guilty of premeditated murder, animal abuse, perverting the course of justice and lying to authorities.

On Monday, May, 16, Greek helicopter pilot, Babi Anagnostopoulos was given a life sentence for manslaughter with intent, 10 years imprisonment and a fine of 20,000 for killing an animal, a one-year sentence for making a false complaint and a three-year sentence for making a false statement repeatedly and a fine of 3,000 euros.

Babis Anagnostopoulos, previously confessed to killing his 20-year-old wife Caroline Crouch in front of her baby at their home northeast of Athens on May 11, 2021.

Anagnostopoulos placed their 11-month baby girl next to the lifeless body of Caroline and murdered their pet dog, after she had threatened to leave Anagnostopoulos.

Life and ten years imprisonment to Bambi Anagnostopoulos was proposed by the prosecutor for the murder of Caroline, after the court previously rejected the granting of mitigating circumstances, as reported by HuffPostGreece.

“For manslaughter with intent I ask for a life sentence. For killing the animal imprisonment of 10 years and a fine of 400 units with a penalty of 50 euros per day. One year imprisonment for false testimony and a fine of 360 units at 10 euros per day and for the fourth act, one year imprisonment,” the prosecutor said.

Previously, the Athens Mixed Jury Court unanimously decided to reject the extenuating circumstances of subsequent good behaviour and previous lawful life requested by Babis Anagnostopoulos:

“With regard to the mitigating circumstance of a lawful life, the court took into account the criteria set out in the decision of the Supreme Court’s Plenary”.

Furthermore, the court considers that the purchase of the land entirely in his name, although money had been paid by Caroline’s parents, “is an act that is not considered honourable”.

And in her second speech, shortly before the closing arguments and following a suggestion by the President of the MOC, the prosecutor was adamant about the guilt of Bambi Anagnostopoulos.

“I understand the defence’s struggle to argue that Caroline was standing and not asleep. But then she would have objected, the neighbor would have heard something.”

Scientifically, we can’t dispute the forensic pulse finding. We’re making a big deal out of this. People get killed because they disagree about the baby? The defendant tried to mislead the police. The principle of self-incrimination has no moral foundation in this case.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.