By Joshua Manning • 17 May 2022 • 22:47

Police detain over 400 protestors in Yerevan Armenia following Azerbaijan dispute Credit: Twitter @SabellaEdmond

On Tuesday, May, 17, anti-government protests in Yerevan Armenia following the territorial dispute of the region of Nagorno-Karabakh with Azerbaijan, saw over 400 protestors arrested.

Footage of the protests in Yerevan, Armenia, were shared on social media, with many taking to Twitter to share the news:

“15- The opposition march tonight #Armenia #Yerevan

14- The protestors will protest today at 19:00 Local time in France Square

#Armenia #Yerevan,” posted one Twitter user alongside an infographic on the protest as well as footage of the mass of protesters seen in France Square, Yerevan, Armenia.

Credit: Twitter @SabellaEdmond

“Yerevan police detained 414 protesters today. Protests in Armenia have been going on since mid-April, the opposition accuses Prime Minister Pashinyan of intending to “surrender Karabakh”, posted one Twitter user alongside footage of Yerevan police detaining protests.

⚡️Yerevan police detained 414 protesters today Protests in Armenia have been going on since mid-April, the opposition accuses Prime Minister Pashinyan of intending to "surrender Karabakh". pic.twitter.com/3MjqL4lOPR — Flash (@Flash43191300) May 17, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Police in Armenia reportedly detained over 400 opposition supporters, who blocked streets in Yerevan while carrying out anti-government protests.

Protests in Armenia have been going on since mid-April, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan due to his handling of the dispute over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been involved in two wars over Nagorno Karabakh, once in the 1990s and more recently in 2020, where more than 6,500 lives were lost with Russia ending the conflict by deploying an estimates 2,000 peacekeepers.

Armenia was then forced to cede territory to Azerbaijan, causing many subsequent anti-government protests.

