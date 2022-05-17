By Joshua Manning • 17 May 2022 • 22:47
Police detain over 400 protestors in Yerevan Armenia following Azerbaijan dispute
Credit: Twitter @SabellaEdmond
Footage of the protests in Yerevan, Armenia, were shared on social media, with many taking to Twitter to share the news:
“15- The opposition march tonight #Armenia #Yerevan
14- The protestors will protest today at 19:00 Local time in France Square
#Armenia #Yerevan,” posted one Twitter user alongside an infographic on the protest as well as footage of the mass of protesters seen in France Square, Yerevan, Armenia.
15- The opposition march tonight #Armenia #Yerevan pic.twitter.com/yqFIufYurG
— Edmond Sabella (@SabellaEdmond) May 17, 2022
15- The opposition march tonight #Armenia #Yerevan pic.twitter.com/yqFIufYurG
— Edmond Sabella (@SabellaEdmond) May 17, 2022
Credit: Twitter @SabellaEdmond
“Yerevan police detained 414 protesters today. Protests in Armenia have been going on since mid-April, the opposition accuses Prime Minister Pashinyan of intending to “surrender Karabakh”, posted one Twitter user alongside footage of Yerevan police detaining protests.
⚡️Yerevan police detained 414 protesters today
Protests in Armenia have been going on since mid-April, the opposition accuses Prime Minister Pashinyan of intending to "surrender Karabakh". pic.twitter.com/3MjqL4lOPR
— Flash (@Flash43191300) May 17, 2022
⚡️Yerevan police detained 414 protesters today
Protests in Armenia have been going on since mid-April, the opposition accuses Prime Minister Pashinyan of intending to "surrender Karabakh". pic.twitter.com/3MjqL4lOPR
— Flash (@Flash43191300) May 17, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300
Police in Armenia reportedly detained over 400 opposition supporters, who blocked streets in Yerevan while carrying out anti-government protests.
Protests in Armenia have been going on since mid-April, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan due to his handling of the dispute over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been involved in two wars over Nagorno Karabakh, once in the 1990s and more recently in 2020, where more than 6,500 lives were lost with Russia ending the conflict by deploying an estimates 2,000 peacekeepers.
Armenia was then forced to cede territory to Azerbaijan, causing many subsequent anti-government protests.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.