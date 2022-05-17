By Tamsin Brown • 17 May 2022 • 21:49

Torrox promotes healthy living with family-oriented anti-smoking campaign. Image: Torrox Town Hall

May is anti-smoking month in Torrox, in the province of Malaga, as the Town Hall carries out an important campaign with schools and families.

The Torrox Town Hall is dedicating the month of May to an anti-smoking campaign. The aim of this fun and dynamic initiative is to reach out to families, providing information on the harmful effects of smoking.

On May 29 in Torrox, Axarquia, there will be a day of games and activities that explore some of the myths around smoking. The aim is to educate all members of the family about passive smoking and other such issues.

Throughout the month, there will also be workshops given to schoolchildren to teach them about the effects of tobacco and their right to demand that adults do not smoke in their presence.

The month of June will be dedicated to healthy eating, and the healthy lifestyle project will resume after the summer, with October focusing on emotional wellbeing.

