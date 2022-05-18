By Matthew Roscoe • 18 May 2022 • 7:32

Elche: Los Arenales del Sol beach goers treated to wonderful sight Image: @algarapictures/ Instagram

USERS of Elche’s Los Arenales del Sol were treated to wonderful sight on Monday, May 16 when a pod of dolphins were spotted swimming in front of the beach.

In fact, a group of ten dolphins were spotted diving off Costa Blanca’s Los Arenales del Sol located in the municipality of Elche, Alicante.

Arenales del Sol is one of the best known and most beautiful beaches in Elche, located near Gran Alacant – which was recently used for an episode of A Place in the Sun, hosted by Leah Charles-King.

The images were captured by photographer Alejandro García Raduán and shared via the @MeteOrihuela Twitter account.

Mr García, a former Elche district parish priest, told local reporters: “With the sea in the background, I realised as I was focusing that a dozen dolphins were entering and leaving the water in Los Arenales.”

At around 8.30 pm, a small boat spotted the dolphins and approached them, joining in the procession.

Gabriel Soler, scientific director of the Institute of Coastal Ecology, said about the sighting: “It is common to see these families of dolphins along the Mediterranean coasts when they are hunting and are following a school of fish or other prey. They travel in families or groups that associate with each other to facilitate fishing.”

He added: “Dolphins live together and move around together and they are often sighted near the coasts or the ports themselves looking for food”.

“They are also very social and beautiful animals that, luckily, can be seen near the beaches of the province of Alicante,” he said.

The Carabassi beach in Gran Alacant and Los Arenales del Sol is known for its crystal clear waters and fine sand, making it one of the most visited places by locals and tourists throughout the year, especially at weekends and when temperatures rise.

Around three thousand people visit the beach outside of the summer season to enjoy some of the marvellous views of the sea and the coast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alejandro García Raduan (@algarafotografia)

