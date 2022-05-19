By Matthew Roscoe • 19 May 2022 • 9:40

Growing concerns for missing woman last seen in the port of Marbella. Image: Instagram

MACARENA PARRILLA PÉREZ was last seen on Tuesday, May 17 at around 2.45 am in the port of Spain’s Marbella.

Ms Perez is 36-years-old and was wearing black jeans and a beige shirt before she disappeared.

She is described as being of ‘normal complexion’ and is around 5′ 7″ tall.

Her disappearance has worried locals who have taken to social media platforms in order to spread the word and hopefully gain some information on her whereabouts.

A post on Instagram urged anyone with information to contact 091. / 600 616 334.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marbella Se Queja (@marbellasequeja2021)

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.