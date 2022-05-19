By Matthew Roscoe • 19 May 2022 • 9:40
Growing concerns for missing woman last seen in the port of Marbella. Image: Instagram
Ms Perez is 36-years-old and was wearing black jeans and a beige shirt before she disappeared.
She is described as being of ‘normal complexion’ and is around 5′ 7″ tall.
Her disappearance has worried locals who have taken to social media platforms in order to spread the word and hopefully gain some information on her whereabouts.
A post on Instagram urged anyone with information to contact 091. / 600 616 334.
