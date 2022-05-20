By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 May 2022 • 15:33

Drivers expecting avalanche of fines as new UK driving rule changes implemented. Image: CC/Hma6112

It is expected that new driving rule changes, to be implemented across England and Wales later this month, could bring an avalanche of fines.

In the past only the police were able to penalise drivers for misdemeanours on the road, however the new changes will see that responsibility pass to Councils. That’s not good news for drivers, with Councils typically having more enforcement offices on the road as well as the use of CCTV.

The new laws, which come into effect on May 31, will allow Councils to fine drivers up to £70 for offences such as making illegal turns, stopping in yellow boxes at junctions and driving through no entry signs.

According to the Department for Transport, the measures will bring benefits including protecting cyclists and helping buses be more punctual as the roads are freed up of illegal parkers, intersection blockers and illegal turners.

Currently, two Councils have the ability to enforce such fines, London and Cardiff. The new laws will bring all other local authorities into line, providing them with the authority to issue penalty notices.

Councils will have to apply for the authority to issue fines with all 300 odd, expected to do so.

The rule changes

The new rules affect so-called “moving traffic offences or violations” and include:-

Ignoring a “No Entry sign

turning left or right when instructed not to do so (making banned turns)

entering yellow box at junctions when the exit is not clear

driving where and when motor vehicles are prohibited

driving in bus lanes and routes reserved for taxis and buses

With Councils able to use CCTV to monitor transgressions, motoring organisations expect an avalanche of fines, whilst other pressure groups are concerned that cash strapped Councils will use the rules to balance their budgets.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams previously said: “It’s right that councils outside London have the ability to enforce known rule-breaking hotspots, but we’re fearful that some authorities may be over-enthusiastic in using their new powers for revenue-raising reasons, to the detriment of drivers.

“While the Government has pledged to give councils advice on how best to let drivers know enforcement is taking place, what’s really needed is clear guidance on making sure enforcement is always carried out fairly.

“Drivers who blatantly ignore signage or highway rules should expect penalties, but there are instances which are not always clear-cut.”

New UK driving rule changes will affect many more drivers, however, authorities hope it will deal with those whose minor transgressions affect the steady flow of traffic.

