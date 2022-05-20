By Guest Writer • 20 May 2022 • 17:15

Her Majesty opened the new Elizabeth underground line in London Credit: The Royal Family

CELEBRATE the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Fuengirola with the Cudeca Goldies who will be hosting a special lunch on Friday June 2.

Starting at 12.30pm at the Vinea Restaurant in Fuengirola, guests will be invited to enjoy a complimentary drink on arrival followed by a three-course lunch, with three choices for each course as well as a vegetarian option from 1.15pm.

Tickets cost just €20 per person (of which €5 will be donated to the Cudeca Foundation in Benalmadena) and if this isn’t enough of a bargain, the Touch of Class choir will be on hand to entertain guests with a performance of some of the most popular songs from the last 70 years.

There will be a prize of a bottle of champagne for the best Jubilee costume, so don’t be embarrassed to walk along the Paseo Maritimo in Fuengirola sporting the Union Flag as you are sure to be applauded by those taking the air.

Reservations may be made by calling 951 530 498 or 653 916 588 and those attending will be able to boast that they helped to celebrate the first ever Platinum Jubilee of a British Monarch and now Her Majesty is the world’s third longest reigning monarch and will shortly gain second place after beating King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand.

Only Louis XIV of France is left to beat as he reigned for 72 years and 110 days so if the Queen emulates the longevity of her mother, then she will beat the French monarch into second place.

