By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 01 May 2022 • 22:30

HM Sauce and Salad Queen, new Heinz sauces to mark the Platinum Jubilee Source: Heinz

To mark the queen’s platinum jubilee Heinz have rebranded two of the nation’s favourites HM Sauce and Salad Queen.

The limited edition bottles will begin arriving on supermarket shelves from May 2nd, just in time for all the celebrations running up to the big day.

Released to mark the 70th anniversary, Heinz have said that Brits enjoy quintessentially English food and like nothing more than a good reason to celebrate such an event with good old British classics.

Heinz Senior Brand Manager Anke von Hanstein said: “This is an extraordinary moment for the Queen and the great British public, and we want to celebrate this with two of our most well-loved and historic sauces.

“Releasing limited-edition bottles in time for the Jubilee felt like the perfect fit. We hope our customers enjoy these celebratory designs and that they add a squeeze of fun to the Jubilee celebrations, however one is celebrating.”

Events such as the queen’s jubilee tend to be a time when old traditional favourites reappear with cuisine in the UK having undergone a massive change in recent years. But a typically British event like a coronation or a jubilee generally results in everyone celebrating what is good about Britain and in particular its food.

So as people begin to plan their events, no doubt there will be plenty of fish and chips, pork pies and cucumber sandwiches along with healthy dollops of HM Sauce and Salad Queen.

