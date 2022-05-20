Covid numbers published in Spain on Friday, May 20

The Ministry of Health published the Covid numbers in Spain today, Friday, May 20, with data collected from the autonomous communities. Today’s report shows 58,839 new cases. This shows a drop compared to the 68,234 reported on the same day last week. Of this total, 27,804 have occurred in people over 60 years of age.

According to official statistics, including today’s figures, it brings the total number of infections in Spain to 12,238,073 since the start of the pandemic.

In people over 60 years of age, the incident rate now stands at 848.62 in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 846.55 last Tuesday, May 17. A total of 104,533 positives have been registered in this age group in the past two weeks.

Today’s report has added another 305 deaths from Covid-19, compared to 321 last Friday. According to data collected by the Ministry, up to 105,947 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain. In the last week, 301 people with a confirmed positive have died in Spain.

Currently, there are 7,364 patients hospitalised and positive for Covid-19 throughout Spain (7,558 on Tuesday), with 364 in the ICU (363 on Tuesday). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 5.94 per cent (6.10 per cent last Tuesday), while in ICUs it stands at 4.07 per cent (4.20 per cent last Tuesday).

Between May 10 and 16, the autonomous communities carried out 194,300 diagnostic tests on people over 60 years of age. Of this total, 94,331 have been PCR and 99,969 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 1,577.36.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 31.78 per cent, up from 32.31 per cent last Tuesday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below 5 per cent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.