First suspected case of monkeypox in Andalucia reported in Malaga province

By Chris King • 20 May 2022 • 21:44

Photo of person with monkeypox. Credit: CDC's Public Health Image Library Media ID #2329 Public Domain

Malaga province has reported the first suspected case of monkeypox in Andalucia

The Department of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management of the Ministry of Health and Families has been notified today, Friday, May 20, of a possible case of monkeypox infection in Malaga, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

This would be the first case in Andalucia, although it will be the National Microbiology Centre in Madrid that will rule out or confirm this first diagnosis. A resident of Malaga is the person under study, and they are currently isolated in their home. There are already 21 confirmed cases in the Community of Madrid, with another 19 under investigation.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease, and the Ministry of Health and Families has initiated the standard action protocols and adopted the appropriate preventive measures until the confirmation either way of this suspicious case.

People contracting this disease normally display symptoms of fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen glands, and tiredness. A few days after the onset of fever, a skin rash develops, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. Most people recover in several weeks, although in some cases they may require hospital admission.

___________________________________________________________

