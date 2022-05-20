By Chris King • 20 May 2022 • 0:50

Photo of the all-new BMW M4 CSL. Credit: BMW Group

The all-new BMW M4 CSL – The Re-Edition of a Legend.

As part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations, BMW M GmbH is presenting a special-edition car based on its successful high-performance models in the premium midsize segment. The new BMW M4 CSL blends old-school racing passion with innovative technology to create an inimitable performance experience.

With its next-level power and intelligent lightweight design, two-seater configuration, model-specific chassis upgrades and equipment features selected especially for the job at hand, the new BMW M4 CSL has track driving as its raison d’être.

The genes the M4 CSL shares with its competition-spec sibling, the BMW M4 GT3, are also reflected in its performance attributes. In test runs on the Nurburgring’s Nordschleife circuit, the BMW M4 CSL posted the fastest lap times ever for a series-produced BMW car.

On the version of the track traditionally used for comparison purposes – which is 20.600 km/12.8 miles in length and doesn’t include the straight at section T13 – it stopped the clock at 7 min. 15.677 sec. Its official and notarised lap time for the 20.832-km/12.943-mile circuit (the complete lap) was 7 min. 20.207 sec.

Acceleration figures of 3.7 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) and 10.7 seconds for the sprint from 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) are similarly impressive.

The stripped-back racing character of the BMW M4 CSL is underpinned by a time-honoured concept that harnesses cutting-edge development expertise and the latest technology to create an enthralling end result. “CSL” stands for “Competition, Sport, Lightweight”, referencing the critical role of weight-minimised design in achieving success in motorsport.

The BMW 3.0 CSL developed by BMW Motorsport GmbH according to this same principle won the European Touring Car Championship at the first attempt in 1973. And the M4 CSL is also following in the tyre tracks of successful special-edition models from earlier generations of the BMW M3/M4, most notably the legendary BMW M3 CSL from 2003 and the BMW M4 GTS unveiled in 2016.

For BMW M GmbH, the world premiere of the new BMW M4 CSL at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este (20 – 22 May 2022) will be one of the highlights of its 50th anniversary year. Production of the special-edition model will begin – in a limited run of exactly 1,000 examples – at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing in July 2022.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.