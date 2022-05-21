BREAKING NEWS: Australia’s ruling party ousted as Morrison concedes

BREAKING: Putin says 'war is being waged against Russia with real aggression' Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 May 2022 • 15:10

BREAKING NEWS: Australia's ruling party set to be outsted

The Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, has conceded after the ruling party failed to secure enough seats to form a government.

The Labour Party has secured 72  out of the 151 seats, so will now enter into negotiations with one of the minority parties to form a new government. However, if they fail to get agreement with any of the parties, they may elect to go it alone and to form a minority government.

Scott Morrison, leader of the Liberal Party, has said he will no step down.

Early projections suggest that Australia’s ruling party is set to be ousted, with Labour set to win for the first time since 2007.

Latest projections show that Labour will be the largest party, but that it may need to enter into a coalition with one of the smaller parties.

The party’s leader, Anthony Albanese,is most likely to become prime minister, however the party is likely to fall short of the 76 required for an absolute majority.

Labour is set to take 70 or more of the 151 seats, and therefore they may have to rely on the support of smaller independent parties, including the Greens, to form a government.

The loss follows a series of missteps by the Morrison that had resulted in his leadership being questioned, with Australia’s ruling party set to be ousted.

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

