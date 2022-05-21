BREAKING NEWS: Australia’s ruling party ousted as Morrison concedes

Scott Morrison, leader of the Liberal Party, has said he will no step down.

The Labour Party has secured 72 out of the 151 seats, so will now enter into negotiations with one of the minority parties to form a new government. However, if they fail to get agreement with any of the parties, they may elect to go it alone and to form a minority government.

The Coalition can not form a minority government. The Australian Labor Party has won the election. Anthony Albanese is the next Prime Minister of Australia. The only question that remains is whether it will be a minority or majority Labor government. #AusVotes22 — Anthony Green 💙 – election parody (@AnthonyGreen420) May 21, 2022

The loss follows a series of missteps by the Morrison that had resulted in his leadership being questioned, with Australia’s ruling party set to be ousted.

