By Joshua Manning • 23 May 2022 • 16:25

Denmark reports first monkeypox case transmitted via traveller from Canary Islands Credit: Creative Commons

On Monday, May, 23, Denmark’s Ministry of Health reported their first detected case of Monkeypox in 2022, at the National Serum Institute.

The statement on Monkeypox given by the Danish Ministry of Health on their official website stated:

“Monkeypox has recently appeared in relatively few cases spread in several countries around the world. Now the first Danish case has been detected.”

“The Danish case of monkeypox has been seen in a man who has returned from a trip to Gran Canaria. He has mild symptoms and is in home isolation.”

“The diagnosis was made at the National Serum Institute, and the National Board for Patient Safety is conducting contact tracing. Monkeypox has now been found in 83 people in Europe. Belgium: 3, Germany: 1, France: 1, Italy: 1, Portugal: 23, Spain: 23, Sweden: 1, UK: 29, Denmark: 1”

“Danes in general need not worry, but we are very aware of the outbreak as it is the first time we see a major spread of the disease outside Africa.”

“Therefore, we cannot predict in advance how many people might be infected. So far, the disease has spread mainly among men who have sex with men. This is why we need to focus on this group at this time. Of course, we will also keep an eye on infection among other groups.”

“Preliminary reports are that the vast majority of patients have mild symptoms and most cases have not required hospitalisation,” says Professional Director Tyra Grove Krause.”

“The SSI works closely with other national health authorities and we are in close coordination with international health organisations.”

The news comes just after the Department of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands reporting their first detected case of monkeypox on Thursday, May, 19.

