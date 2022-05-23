By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 23 May 2022 • 9:09

French street and stencil artist Miss Tic dies aged 66 Image: - Pinterest.fr

One of the founders of stencil art and a French street artist, Miss Tic has died aged 66.

Radhia Novat, her real name, passed away on Sunday, May 22 according to her family following a short illness. They however have not provided any further details.

A young Miss Tic achieved notoriety back in the late 70s after being accused of defacing public property, but it didn’t take long for enigmatic designs of female figures became famous and sought after.

One of the founders of stencil art, the style has become to represent Paris and can be seen not only throughout the city but across the world.

Miss Tic’s works have been shown in galleries across the globe, and she has worked with many leading fashion brands, including Kenzo and Louis Vuitton.

With tributes pouring in for the artist, the AFP news agency has reported that French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak saluted her “iconic, resolutely feminist” work.

An arts and theatre student, Miss Tic was born in the Montmartre district of Paris in 1956 to a Tunisian immigrant father and a mother from Normandy.

She is quoted as saying in a 2011 interview: “I had a background in street theatre, and I liked this idea of street art.

“At first, I thought, ‘I’m going to write poems’. And then, ‘we need images’ with these poems. I started with self-portraits and then turned towards other women.”

Miss Tic, who has died aged 66, will not be forgotten as her work will live on for many more years to come with the many brands that she designed for.

