Health Minister announces a ramping up of mental healthcare facilities

By Anna Ellis • 25 May 2022 • 15:01

Health Minister announces a ramping up of mental health care facilities. Credit Wikimedia

On Wednesday, the new Regional Minister of Health, Miguel Mínguez, announced the expansion of up to 256 places in Mental Health in the Alicante region.

According to 20 Minutos these places will be distributed among various health departments, and will be dependent upon population.

Mínguez also confirmed the start-up of three day centres for child and adolescent mental health before the end of the year.

During his appearance at the Valencian Parliament he explained the general lines of the policy to be carried out, and has stressed the commitment of his department is to mental health.

He pointed out that, prior to the Coronoavirus crisis, mental health was “one of the weak points of the system” and that emotional consequences of the pandemic have placed it top of the agenda. “Our commitment to mental health is clear, decisive and firm,” he assured.

Miguel also pointed out that he will work with the Department of Education to detect mental health problems in schools and develop an employment plan, which is financed by European funds, for young people with serious mental illness.

Miguel, recently appointed as the Regional Minister of Health, is a doctor, head of service at the Clinical Hospital of Valencia and full professor at the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Valencia.

