By Matthew Roscoe • 25 May 2022 • 7:53

President Zelensky: "Supply Ukraine weapons for stability in the world". Image: Ukraine Gov

AFTER speaking at the World Economic Forum ‘Davos’ meeting on Monday, May 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told government leaders that “the supply of weapons to Ukraine is the best investment in maintaining stability in the world.”

Speaking to his nation on Tuesday, May 24, President Zelensky said that he was “grateful to all the partners of Ukraine who help. But I emphasise again and again: the longer this war lasts, the greater will be the price of protecting freedom not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole free world.”

“Therefore, the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine – MLRS, tanks, anti-ship and other weapons – is the best investment in maintaining stability in the world and preventing many severe crises that Russia is still planning or has already provoked,” he said.

He added: “We continue to work to ensure that Ukraine receives reliable security guarantees after this war. In particular, an international advisory group headed by Yermak and former NATO Secretary General Rasmussen has been set up. The group will include leading experts in the fields of security, defence and diplomacy.

“Their task is to develop a format of guarantees that will really work. And not for several months or years, but during the lifetime of many generations of our Ukrainians.”

This is not the first plea issued by the president for more weaponry to be sent to his country.

In his previous address, the 44-year-old called on nations to supply his Ukrainian army with “the necessary weapons and ammunition to overcome the advantage of the Russian army, especially in the amount of equipment and weapons.”

“Every time we tell our partners that we need modern anti-missile weapons, modern combat aircraft, we are not just making a formal request. We say that our request is the real lives of many people who would not have died if we had received all the weapons we are asking for,” he said.

“All our partners agree that Ukraine’s struggle in the war against Russia is the protection of the common values of all countries in the free world. Our common freedom. And if so, then we have the right to count on full and urgent assistance, especially weapons.

“My every international negotiation, every address to parliaments or other foreign audiences is necessarily related to this topic.

He added: “And I am grateful to all those partners who help and provide us with the necessary weapons and ammunition to overcome the advantage of the Russian army, especially in the amount of equipment and weapons.”

