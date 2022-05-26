By Matthew Roscoe • 26 May 2022 • 8:57
5-year-old in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on football field. Image: Sheryl Grell/Fox29
In what would be a mother’s worst nightmare, Sheryl Grell watched on as her 5-year-old son Anthony collapsed on the football field in Ewing Township after going into cardiac arrest.
Thankfully, Ms Grell is an emergency room nurse and all her hours of training kicked in.
She performed life-saving CPR before help arrived.
First to arrive on the scene were the police equipped with an automatic defibrillator.
Anthony was then rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) where he is fighting for his young life.
“I just started pounding on his chest,” the mother told Fox29.
As per the TV channel’s report on Tuesday, May 24, the young boy’s heart stopped three times.
According to the doctors at CHOP, Anthony has a rare condition that causes an irregular heartbeat.
“The doctors and nurses have been absolutely wonderful,” Grell said. “CPR is important, it’s a lifesaver, it really is.”
The 5-year-old remains in critical condition.
The incident is eerily similar to the tragic event involving a 6-year-old boy in Portugal back in January.
An unnamed boy was admitted to Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon on Saturday, January 15 after having a cardiorespiratory arrest.
Sadly, the young boy, who was ‘vaccinated with his first dose of the Covid jab the previous week’, died in Portugal on Sunday, January 16.
