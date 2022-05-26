By Matthew Roscoe • 26 May 2022 • 8:57

5-year-old in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on football field. Image: Sheryl Grell/Fox29

A 5-YEAR-OLD boy in the US is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on a football field last week.

In what would be a mother’s worst nightmare, Sheryl Grell watched on as her 5-year-old son Anthony collapsed on the football field in Ewing Township after going into cardiac arrest.

Thankfully, Ms Grell is an emergency room nurse and all her hours of training kicked in.

She performed life-saving CPR before help arrived.

First to arrive on the scene were the police equipped with an automatic defibrillator.

Anthony was then rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) where he is fighting for his young life.