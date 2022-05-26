BREAKING: Big Brother star accused of raping British tourist on Greek island

By Matthew Roscoe • 26 May 2022 • 12:24

A STAR of the reality TV show ‘Big Brother’ has been accused of raping a British tourist after meeting her at a nightclub on a Greek island.

30-year-old Steve Milatos has been accused of raping the 21-year-old British woman after the pair met at a club in Rhodes, the largest of the Dodecanese islands of Greece.

The unnamed woman has accused the model of taking her to a field and raping her.

Milatos, known for his participation in the reality show Big Brother 2 in Greece and on Greek morning television, was arrested on Tuesday, May 23, after the rape was reported.

As per reports from Greece, the man’s lawyer, Stelios Alexandris, said his client had consensual sex with the Brit.

The social media influencer is being examined by a psychiatrist and a medical examiner, as reported by Proto Thema.

Milatos, who has modelled for major brands such as Givenchy and Jean Paul Gaultier, recently revealed that he had divorced from his then-wife after only two months of marriage.

“I was married for two months. There was a lack of communication, we just as a couple started not getting along. While we were in love with each other, when you see that there is no communication and you force it, you say off.

“My ex-wife did not back down and I got tired. When I made the marriage proposal, I also wanted to have a child, I thought I settled somewhere.”

He added: “It was my decision to separate. There is no case for reconnection. The character does not change. I do not believe that love was lost because I divorced.

“I want to remarry,” he said in a recent interview with Happy Day Magazine.