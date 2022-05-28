Desalinated pipeline means Vera (Almeria) has water today and in future

By Linda Hall • 28 May 2022 • 18:30

GUARANTEED SUPPLY: Vera’s mayor with Codeur executives and employees Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA PLAYA’S principal water deposit is now directly linked to the Carboneras desalination plant.

“This alternative source is going to provide us with a stable supply that allows us to face the future with confidence,” Vera’s mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco said.

Thanks to the €400,000 pipeline, Vera’s water is now assured, particularly during the summer season when a significant rise in the floating population has meant increased consumption as well as critical situations when higher demand affected the quality and continuity of the supply, Jorge Blanco declared.

“Rights to water have been, and are, a long-standing Vera demand because our municipality is located in a region characterised by an endemic shortage of water and ever-larger areas given over to agriculture,” he said. “Meanwhile the town’s stable population grows as more people decide to live here year round.”

Jorge Blanco also thanked Codeur – the joint venture firm in which Vera town hall has shares – and its employees for carrying out the project.

“You have taken part in an operation that will benefit our town by guaranteeing water for the future,” he said.

