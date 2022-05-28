Spectacular blaze as £6 million superyacht catches fire

By Chris King • 28 May 2022 • 18:45

Image of the yacht on fire in Torquay harbour. Credit: [email protected]

A £6 million superyacht caused a spectacular blaze after it went up in flames in Torquay harbour in Devon.

An 85ft long superyacht worth an estimated £6 million 85ft went up in flames today, Saturday, May 28, at its mooring in the Devon harbour of Torquay. Teams of firefighters were deployed to tackle the spectacular blaze, with the ‘Rendezvous’ believed to have around 8,000 litres of fuel onboard.

According to one eyewitness, the incident occurred just before midday. The smoke and heat from the inferno were so intense that several people were left trapped at the end of the pier while firefighters battled to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of injuries from the incident.

Local residents were warned by Devon and Cornwall Police to keep all doors and windows closed to avoid inhaling any hazardous fumes that were being carried in the wind.

“Ropes burnt through and it drifted into the pier. Firemen took trolleys and pumps along pontoons but their water was not reaching”, one witness told Devon Live. They added: “Some people are trapped on the other end of the pier and can’t get back. Firemen are running along the pier. Still huge flames”.

A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service commented: “Crews again confirm one 85-foot yacht well alight alongside Princess Pier which is also involved in fire, all persons are accounted for and the immediate surrounding area has been evacuated”.

They continued: “The yacht contains approximately 8,000 litres of diesel fuel, crews are currently at work using four Breathing Apparatus wearers, one Compressed Air Foam Jet, two 45mm Jets, two Light Portable Pumps, water relay is currently being carried out by an open water source as well as a street hydrant being used”.

