By Anna Ellis • 30 May 2022 • 15:38

Alicante – Guardia Civil find body of missing man in reservoir. Credit Wikimedia

Late Monday morning, May 30, the Special Group of Underwater Activities of the Guardia Civil found the lifeless body of a young man

A 26 year old man disappeared yesterday when he tried to swim across a reservoir in Crevillente, Costa Blanca.

The emergency services received a call at approximately 5:39.pm CET yesterday, alerting authorities to the disappearance of a young man, according to 20 Minutos.

The young man, said to be of Colombian nationality, his partner and other family members went to the reservoir

At one point, the young man tried to swim across the reservoir, which has a distance of 25 meters from shore to shore, together with another man, who did manage to cross.

When the second man had crossed the reservoir he turned to look for his friend and found that he was submerged in the water halfway across the other side, in an area, with a depth of about 5 metres.

The body that was recovered was found in an area where bathing is prohibited.

The diving group of the Guardia Civil began searching for the young man yesterday, but they were struggling with the lack of visibility in the water which was “very cloudy”.

They resumed the search at 9:00.am this morning.

The Cruz Roja are offering psychological assistance to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.