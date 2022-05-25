By Joshua Manning • 25 May 2022 • 16:53

Guardia Civil sign for new Maritime Service base in Ibiza Credit: Twitter @guardiacivil

The Director General of the Guardia Civil, María Gámez, and the President of the Consell Insular d’Eivissa, Vicente Marí, have signed a protocol for the creation of a new base for the Guardia Civil Maritime Service in Ibiza, on Wednesday, May, 25.

The Guardia Civil took to Twitter to share the news of their new Maritime Service base in Ibiza stating:

“The Director General @Maria2Gamez and the president of the Consell Insular d’Eivissa, Vicente Marí, sign a protocol to create a new base for the #MaritimeService, which will control maritime transport, unauthorised landings and the proliferation of ‘party boats’,” alongside a video of the moment both parties signed.

La directora general @Maria2Gamez y el presidente del Consell Insular d’Eivissa, Vicente Marí, firman un protocolo para la crear una nueva base del #ServicioMarítimo, que controlará el transporte marítimo, los desembarcos sin autorización o la proliferación de ‘party boats’ pic.twitter.com/vjtUDt2WRK — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) May 25, 2022

Credit: Twitter @guardiacivil

The Guardia Civil will provide the necessary personnel for the future Ibiza Maritime Service Detachment, and the Consell is committed to fitting out the facilities, both premises and housing for Guardia Civil personnel, as reported by their official website.

The Director General said that the signing of this protocol is “clearly an example of collaboration between institutions, something necessary and fundamental because the objective, always, and we cannot forget it, is to offer a quality public service to citizens”.

The creation of this permanent detachment responds to the needs generated by the growing intensity of maritime traffic of passengers and goods; the also increasing trend of activities at sea linked to leisure, which entails the presence and transit of recreational vessels; the large maritime area subject to environmental protection and the control of possible risks from illicit trafficking and migratory flows.

The Director General summarised the main functions of this detachment, which include “control over anchoring in Posidonia meadows, monitoring the conditions of use of entry and exit channels for access to beaches, or the use of mooring points outside port areas, control of maritime transport, possible mass landings without prior authorisation, the occupation of the public maritime domain or the proliferation of ‘party boats’ which negatively affect biodiversity”.

The Ibiza Company of the Guardia Civil is commanded by a Commander. It has 3 main posts, 1 ordinary post and 1 auxiliary post. For this it has the specialties of traffic, judicial police, GEDEX, Geas, Prosecutor and Borders and Seprona.

The Formentera Post of the Civil Guard is commanded by a Brigade. It has 19 troops to provide a service of prevention and protection of public safety on the island.

