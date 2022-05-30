By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 30 May 2022 • 17:56

Boots Advantage cards and points to expire if not used for a year Image Boots

UK retailer Boots have announced that they will begin cancelling Advantage points cards if these are not used for a year, as from June 20.

Advantage cards typically lasted two years without use and had been for many a good savings scheme allowing for the purchase of the odd luxury, presents or just to cover the cost of some much needed supplies.

But now if you haven’t used your card for a year you will lose it and all the benefits that go with it, including any points that you might’ve accumulated.

For those that are regular shoppers, this is not a big deal, but many ex-pats use the card on the trips to the UK which under Brexit could become a little less frequent.

Bizarrely the change comes at a time when many experts are suggesting that you should be using store points where you can, to help cover cost-of-living increases.

One of the better loyalty cards provides a good range of offers and 1p back on every £1, those that lose their card due to infrequent visits won’t be best pleased.

But don’t fret, the card will only expire one year after the last time you used it and if that date will come before your next visit, then there is always the option to use your points online.

So best to check the date that you last used your card and if need be get a little retail therapy in before your Boots Advantage cards and points expire.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.