By Joshua Manning • 31 May 2022 • 15:21

Spanish government allocates more than €10 million from agricultural fund to Almeria Credit: Creative Commons

The Spanish Government, through the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), will allocate €10.3 million of an Agricultural fund to cover the cost of the daily wages of the workers who will be hired for work projects.

The provincial monitoring committee of the Programme for the Promotion of Agricultural Employment (PROFEA) held, on Monday, May, 30, at the headquarters of the Government Subdelegation, the first of the meetings for the implementation of the PROFEA for the 2022-2023 financial year.

This year, the Spanish Government’s contribution for PROFEA 2022-2023 amounts to €10,353,770.33 , 4.4 per cent more than last year.

This amount will allow the execution of around 240 projects which are estimated to generate the hiring of 5,000 workers and around 130,000 jobs.

The Spanish Government’s contribution accounts for 69 per cent of the programme’s total. The Junta de Andalucía and the Diputación de Andalucía will contribute 23 per cent and the remaining 8 per cent respectively, which will be used to purchase the materials with which the works will be carried out.

For their part, the Town Councils which have delegated the management of the works to the Provincial Council – which are the great majority – contribute to this institution an amount equivalent to 8 per cent of the amount that the municipality receives from the State, to finance non-salary costs and other concepts.

In total, Almeria will receive this year, under the PROFEA, around €15 million for the execution of projects in its municipalities.

Currently, 89 municipalities and one local autonomous entity (Fuente Victoria) are included in the PROFEA in the province of Almeria.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.