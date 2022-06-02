Lions Club of Calpe and Benissa to host fundraising fashion show

By Tamsin Brown • 02 June 2022 • 23:50

The Lions Club of Calpe and Benissa will host their popular fundraising fashion show. Image: Lions Club

The fashion show organised by the Lions Club of Calpe and Benissa is a long-awaited and popular event held in aid of local charities.

At 1pm on Tuesday, June 7, the Lions Club of Calpe and Benissa will finally be returning to the world of fashion after Covid with one of their now-famous fundraising fashion shows, which will be accompanied by a delicious luncheon. The new or nearly new designer outfits on display come from their charity shop (15 Calle Pintor Sorolla in Calpe) and will be on sale after the luncheon.

The fashion show will take place at the El Toro Restaurant (Avinguda Jaume I el Conqueridor, 1). The Lions Club of Calpe and Benissa is dedicated to raising money to support the disadvantaged in the area, and all proceeds from the tickets (€20) will go to local charities. There are also fabulous raffle prizes to be won as well as an auction in aid of Ukraine.

For more information and reservations call Malcolm on 696984276 or email [email protected]. Tickets can also be purchased at the Lions Club charity shop.

